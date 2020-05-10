In this coronavirus epidemic, the UNAM It has been one of the autonomous institutions that has joined the research on this new virus. And in their contributions, the university researchers created the application #untosvenceremoscovid19 —which consists of the almost real-time elaboration of a map of contagion risk areas.

The usefulness of this app is to alert citizens to “the degree of exposure” to coronavirus infections in the areas where they live or carry out their day-to-day activities.

# together we will wincovid19

“This app can be used on a cell phone or notebook, and produces a map of contagion risk areas in near real time, which can help mitigate the effects of the pandemic and to restrict its spread ”, explained Gustavo Medina, head of the Space Instrumentation Laboratory (LINX), of the Institute of Nuclear Sciences (ICN).

And how does this application work? The app presents a short questionnaire about symptoms and risk factors. Then, with this information, evaluate and estimate the possibility of contracting coronavirus.

In addition to this evaluation, the app also helps to visualize the degree of user vulnerability. According to specialists, this methodology is based on a study carried out in the United Kingdom —which considered the different situations of 1.6 million people.

Peeeeeeero, that’s not all, #togetherwe will wincovid19 also helps users to decide how and where to get around. Or when it is advisable to seek medical attention.

# BoletínUNAM To understand how # COVID19 spreads in Mexico and warn about the degree of exposure to a contagion, #ExpertosUNAM created the application #untosvenceremoscovid19> https://t.co/oyAZSzo6Lz#QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/qGKz7cWRb4 – UNAM (@UNAM_MX) May 7, 2020

Eye, the data entered into this app is confidential and anonymous – even the location of the users. It is assumed that the application only saves the person’s email, without it being individually identifiable.

Where can you find it? In order to use this application, you must register at covid19.sol21ct.com, with an email from google or creating a username and password – in addition to updating the symptom questionnaire that you will find at the beginning.