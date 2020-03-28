Due to the contingency and the closure due to the coronavirus (covid-19), different universities in Mexico and the world have taken measures to reduce the risk of contagion among their student population. The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) announced last week that face-to-face classes would be gradually canceled, although they would move to assignments and virtual classes to continue the current semester. And it wasn’t the only thing that continued online. In addition, graduate students were given the opportunity to take their professional exam online if they so desired.

The students of the Faculty of Architecture (FA) of UNAM who would present their professional exam between March 23 and April 20 received the option to do it online due to the coronavirus contingency. And so did the students Elisa González Galán and Lourdes Gutiérrez Rodríguez, who presented their joint thesis entitled “Resignification of the National Canal as a model of urban environmental renewal and public space. Zone I intervention. ”

Her professional exam was carried out on the Google Hangout Meets videoconferencing platform and students and members of the synod board were present. Once all the students were connected, they proceeded to expose their project using slides with diagrams, plans and even timelines:

The jury for the professional exam was made up of academics Manuel Granados Ubaldo (president) Jehú Aguilar Paniagua (vocal) and Olga Mejía Morales (secretary). Once the exam was over, the now-graduated students obtained an honorable mention and a diploma, as well as protested and the corresponding minutes were read.

It is the first professional exam that is carried out completely online at UNAM. In addition to them, 29 FA students agreed to carry out this procedure using the same method.

