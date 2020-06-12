The rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Enrique Graue announced new measures of reorganization of the university that will seek to create a mixed education when face-to-face classes are resumed after the coronavirus pandemic. This in order to reduce the capacity of face-to-face classes and “modernize” the maximum house of studies in the words of the rector.

We also recommend: UNAM launches free English course with everything and certificate

The new measures will seek to create a hybrid education that includes face-to-face and online activitiesThe latter have a higher priority than before the contingency caused by the pandemic.

“In previous years, we had made significant progress in connectivity to promote mixed or hybrid education. These advances will be decisive in accelerating this type of education in the following months, thus reducing the face-to-face capacity of the university community, ”said the rector.

The agencies in charge of carrying out this process will be the Coordination of Open University, Educational Innovation and Distance Education (CUAIEED) and the General Directorate of Libraries and Digital Information Services (DGBSDI). While CUAIEED will be in charge of creating action strategies in the event of health emergencies like the one we are currently facing, the DGBSDI will modernize access to the assets, digital resources and information technologies offered by the university, such as digital catalogs and databases. online data.

CUAIEED will now take care of link the classroom system with the Open University and Distance Education in the academic entities of the UNAM. To do this, it will promote the creation of innovative educational models in face-to-face, distance, online and mixed classes.

The agreements approved by the rector also entail the disappearance of the coordination of Open University and Distance Education, as well as the General Directorate of Libraries. Now its activities will be in charge of the new dependencies.