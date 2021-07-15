UNAM: and the 50 million?

For Mr. Enrique Graue Wiechers, rector of the UNAM, problems are piling up. Upon his arrival at the Rectory, he found the Justo Sierra / Che Guevara auditorium occupied by small gangs that for 20 years have made this smelly space an inn, a stolen merchandise center, an allotment house (brothel) and a wide variety of markets. business turns, which, of course, includes the sale of drugs. Two decades later, everything remains the same or worse, despite opposition from students and teachers.

In 2015, when he assumed the position of rector, the so-called H building had already been built within the campus, which breaks the perspective that is had towards the east from the Sculpture Space, one of the greatest achievements of Mexican art. And there it continues, because the most important university in the country does not seem to care about art, perhaps because, in keeping with this six-year term, it is considered as something fifi, bourgeois, despicable. In case something is missing, the volcanic rock base of that monument is absolutely neglected, which does not concern the “cultural” authorities of the institution.

Given the low productivity of research, UNAM has been unable to promote initiatives that break with the absurd regulations of the National System of Researchers, which encourages gangsters and the proliferation of refried and self-refried to preserve the scholarship. The Royal and Pontifical University of Mexico became extinct because it was unable to renew knowledge, it locked itself up in dogmas and became, Justo Sierra said, a “case of vegetative life and later a specimen of the mineral kingdom: it was the slab of a grave”. Let’s hope that UNAM does not reach that point.

The honest and effective management of funds is another matter that should concern the community and even the Public Ministry. When Dr. Marcia Hiriart Urdanivia was director of the Institute of Cellular Physiology, Rector José Narro Robles had a building built for the Laboratory of Channelopathies. During the management of the aforementioned doctor (2009-2017), the then Secretary of Science and Technology of the capital government, René Drucker Colín, granted her a financing of 50 million pesos.

The fate of that sum has never been clear. It has been said that such an amount was allocated to the construction of the Canalopathies Laboratory, but there is also the version that the funds were from UNAM itself, which is more plausible, since Dr. Rosaura Ruiz, as Secretary of Science and Technology of the Government of Mexico City, requested that the fate of the fifty million be clarified, without it being public knowledge until now where the money went.

Far from being clarified, the matter appears increasingly murky. There was even a time when Dr. Hiriart, now a member of the UNAM Governing Board, pointed out as those responsible for managing that money her successor in the direction of the Institute of Cell Physiology, Félix Recillas Targa, and the coordinator William Lee, of which the rector Graue Wiechers learned.

The hypothesis circulates that Dr. Rosaura Ruiz, out of respect for the university of which she was director of the Faculty of Sciences and candidate for rector, to avoid a scandal was able to reach an agreement with those involved in such a painful matter, although, as woman of principle, you are probably still waiting for a convincing answer.

This time those involved will not be able to hide behind autonomy to keep the matter in the shadows, because it is about taxes that we capitalists pay. If that money was misused, those responsible will have to be severely punished, as they represent a brave example for the students. Rector Enrique Graue has the ball on his court. It’s up to him to answer.

