The National Autonomous University of Mexico in collaboration with the government of Mexico City (CDMX) they opened a factory of N95 masks to supply hospitals, health centers, and medical personnel who handle COVID-19 cases. Installed in the mayor’s office of Xochimilco, The production of N95 masks is expected to be up to 40 thousand units per day.

The CDMX, UNAM and ATFIL, a small company that emerged from the Faculty of Engineering of that university, inaugurated a factory of high-efficiency masks (ATF-95) to provide medical personnel who are treating those affected by the pandemic. It is expected that By December of this year, a total of 6 million masks have been produced..

In order to protect the medical personnel who care for patients with # COVID19, we opened the N95 mask factory, in collaboration with @UNAM_MX and #ATFIL, where up to 40,000 pieces will be produced daily. 👉 https://t.co/9foSnm4MG8#SalvaVidas ❤️ # QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/k6ZJyWxes4 – CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) May 20, 2020

N95 masks have five layers of protection and filtration made with polyester fiber, thermoformable material and different layers of polypropylene as the main filter, explained José Bernardo Rosas Fernández, director of Development and Technological Innovation in the Secretariat of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of the CDMX.

For approval of requires the N95 masks pass penetration tests in which the filtration of particles that resist materials is measured. For this they are exposed to sodium chloride (NaCl) and the filtered particles are measured using a photometer. An additional test measures the amount of saline droplets that can pass through the mask using a scanning electron microscope.

The CDMX and UNAM N95 high efficiency mask factory has the certification to manufacture, market and distribute the products issued by the Federal Commission for the Protection of Health Risks (COFEPRIS). It also complies with the NOM-116-STPS-2009 standards of Mexico and NIOSH 42 CFR 84 N95 of the United States.

