The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is already in the first evaluation phase of the vaccine against the COVID-19 disease.

Laura Alicia Palomares Aguilera, researcher at the Institute of Biotechnology (IBt) of UNAM announced that the Mexican vaccine that is developed against the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 disease It is already in the evaluation phase in animal models and it is expected that clinical trials in humans will begin in 2021.

“We hope in 2021 to produce the material to evaluate in humans; that is to say, until that moment we would start the clinical tests ”, he said when participating in the program“ UNAM responds ”, together with the head of the, Secretary of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of Mexico City (SECTEI), Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, instance that collaborates in the development of immunization.

There is always a risk that this type of development will not achieve a positive result, however, the control points have been overcome in a good way, said Laura Alicia.

He added: “We have a mature scientific community at the international level, with the best facilities to carry out this vaccine. UNAM has the ideal technology to advance this project ”.

Other countries may have a vaccine before, but Mexico must have its own; even if more time is invested, it would gain in effectiveness.

Finally, Rosaura Ruiz referred to the N95 mask factory, a project in conjunction with UNAM. “They are made with polypropylene, material verified by specialists from the institutes of Physics and Geophysics,” he said.

With information taken from UNAM.

