Unai Simón, from villain to hero with Spain in 120 minutes

06/28/2021

On at 23:06 CEST

The goal of the Spanish team was the great topic of discussion in the days before the European Championship. Luis Enrique, who also included David de Gea and Robert Sánchez on his list, opted from the first match for Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simón. During the first phase, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia put him little to the test and he only managed to beat the Robert Lewandowski Golden Boot with an unappealable header. Madness awaited him in the round of 16.

An incomprehensible mistake

An apparently uncomplicated transfer from Pedri, although focused and with some force, caused Unai to become the villain of the match for a few minutes. The team wrapped him up and De Gea had the gesture of encouraging him to rest.

Falling is allowed, but getting up is mandatory. And so did the one from Vitoria-Gasteiz, who if something is not lacking is character, that of his land and its demarcation, always in the focus of all eyes. It is true, he ended up conceding two more goals, but he could do little first in a ‘hubbub’ in the area and then in a close-range shot by Pasalic to go to extra time.

Instead, he saved the team with two prodigious interventions. One in the 67 ‘to Gvardiol’s shot, sticking out his hand with all his might and above all, the demonstration of reflexes against Kramaric at the beginning of extra time, when the game was tied at three and another blow might have been definitive for Spain . It was a roller coaster of sensations for Unai Simón.