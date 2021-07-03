Unai Simón dressed as a hero when he most needed him Spain

07/02/2021

On at 22:22 CEST

In soccer, falling is allowed, but getting up is mandatory. Spain qualified for the Eurocup semifinal in the most agonizing way possible. He was unable to knock down tough Switzerland in 120 minutes and needed a penalty shootout in which Unai Simón dressed as a hero.

Four days after committing a serious mistake against Croatia that could have cost Spain elimination, which he did not take a minute to rebuild and demonstrate with several transcendental stops in the round of 16, the Basque goalkeeper saved two shots from eleven meters ‘vital’ for Luis Enrique’s.

Unai Simón, during the match against Switzerland

The young Athletic Club goalkeeper appeared when the situation could not be more adverse. The errors of Sergio Busquets and Rodri put the ‘Roja’ on the ropes, but he did not allow the Spanish dream to end after a meeting in which his team was far superior. His smile at Yann Sommer before the penalties already augured a great afternoon for the National Team.

While most players and fans struggled to manage their nerves, he was gentle. As if the thing was not with him. His indomitable performance earned him the best player of the match award. “We have to erase mistakes quickly, we have to win this Euro Cup & rdquor ;, declared Unai Simón who“ would have given Sommer the MVP, he played a great game & rdquor ;.