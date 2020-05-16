Coach Unai Emery gave an interview to the British newspaper The Guardian and talked about his time as commander of the Arsenal, the last club he worked for.

The Spaniard told about his relationship with midfielder Mesut Ozil and how he tried to help him get back into shape. “I talked a lot with Ozil. He also needs to be self-critical, analyze his attitude and commitment. I tried with all my strength to help. Throughout my career, talented players have reached their best level with me. I have always been positive, wanting him to play , get involved “, reported.

Emery gave details about his relationship with Ozil during the Arsenal days

The German, at the time, was said to be one of the best athletes in the squad and was expected to take on the role of protagonist. In practice, however, this has not happened. “In the pre-season, I told him that I wanted a high level of participation and commitment in the locker room. I respected him and thought he could help. He could be a captain, but the players didn’t want to. I didn’t decide that. , were the players. The captains are the ones who need to defend the club, the coach and the teammates, “said Emery.

Ozil’s irregularity at the start of the 2018/19 season hindered the coach’s plans. “Sometimes, he was not available because he was sick or his knee hurt. I was always open to talk, he was always in my plans, but he had to do his part. And there were things I couldn’t control”, said.

That season, the Gunners finished in 5th place in the English Premier League. In 2019/20, a streak of seven games without a win at the start of the competition was too much for Unai Emery, who ended up being fired.

