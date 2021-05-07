Unai Emery and the Europa League: the perfect idyll

05/07/2021 at 6:37 PM CEST

Francesc Ripoll

There are love stories that are unavoidable. Couples who, even if they take time, always end up coming back. Because they are nothing if they are not together. They are made for each other. This is the case of Unai Emery with the Europa League. The one from Hondarribia led Villarreal to their first European final in history. A great feat, they will think. And they are right. PBut there is one fact that is even more surprising: it will be the fifth final of this competition that the Basque coach will dispute. Absolute record, accompanied by the recognition of being the coach who has directed the most games in the second continental tournament: there are already 95.

In Seville he left his mark

Although the shadow of the elimination against Barça in the Champions League is still very long, Emery takes refuge in the Europa League, where he has already found accommodation. If not, ask Sevilla. In his time in command of the Seville ship, it won three in a row, in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Just a black mark on your record. The final lost with Arsenal against Chelsea is the only one that has been left with honey on the lips.

His Villarreal is also a record, It is the team that has played the most games in this competition (88) and the one that has achieved the most victories (49). At the Arena Gdansk in Poland, on May 26, another appointment for history. Let Manchester United tremble.