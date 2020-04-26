Bathers sit in a group on Huntington Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic this Saturday, April 25 (Photo: REUTERS / Kyle Grillot) (KYLE GRILLOT /)

This weekend, a suffocating heat wave hit California, and thousands of residents flocked to the beach, despite state governor Gavin Newsom’s plea to stay home to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Specifically, bathers went to the beaches of Orange County, in southeastern California, which are open by decision of local authorities. Up there they approached inhabitants of Los Angeles and San Diego, where the coast remains closed to the public. A behavior that some officials called irresponsible.

“We don’t need them to go out and get infected in another county, and then come back infected ”Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, said in a statement to the Fox network.

California citizens have been quarantined since March 19, the day the state executive issued the order to stay home. However, the high temperatures this weekend, which reached 37 degrees Celsius in some regions, led some to break the insulation to cool off in the sea, play on the shore, and even lie on the sand for hours.

According to the lifeguards, this Friday more than 40,000 people faced the heat wave on the beaches of Newport Beach, city of Orange County. A few miles from there, the Huntington Beach shoreline also dawned crowded with bathers; many of them did not respect the safety distance or use face masks, as shown in the photographs.

These figures increased on Saturday, and they are expected to be older this Sunday, due to the high temperatures forecast by the National Weather Service.

“We are seeing a huge increase in crowds that we would normally see here in the middle of summer”, said Newport Beach First Aid Battalion Chief Brian O’Rourke.

Governor Gavin Newsom had already predicted what would happen this weekend if the forecast of high temperatures was met. And that’s why, through social networks, he pleaded with Californians not to break the quarantine, as only then could they defeat COVID-19.

“This weekend, it’s going to be nice out there. You may feel shut up. Ready for life to be “normal” again. But he couldn’t emphasize this enough: California can only flatten the curve if we stay home and practice distancing. They have the power to save lives. Literally. ”, Wrote this Saturday through Twitter.

Before publishing that message, Gavin Newsom had already pleaded with the population on Friday to stay at home.

“I know that this weekend will be pleasant. And many are tired of being at home. But we MUST continue to take it seriously #Permanecerencasasalvavidas, “he tweeted.

Despite the governor’s insistence, thousands of people flocked to the beaches of Orange County. Some surfed, others lay in groups on the sand, and dozens of them saturated the avenues, unafraid of the spread of the virus, which in California it already has 42,596 infections. Although according to a study, in Los Angeles County there could be many more cases than those registered.

According to research from the University of Southern California and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, the number of coronavirus infected in that county could be up to 55 times higher. The report showed that about 4.1% of the adult population has antibodies against COVID-19, estimating that between 221,000 and 442,000 could have been infected; and not 19,107, as the official figures affirm.

Neeraj Sood, a university professor and director of the study, indicated that the county, with only 4% of the infected population, It is only at the beginning of the pandemic. “Many more people in Los Angeles County could potentially be infected, and as the number of infections increases, so will the number of deaths, the number of hospitalizations, and the number of ICU admissions,” he said.

The fact that some Los Angeles residents move south to enjoy a sunny day on a crowded beach could hurt the state’s recovery. A fear that the governor also shares.

“We are heading into a very hot weekend,” he said Thursday. “People are going to want to go to the beaches, to the parks, to the playgrounds, and go on excursions, and I foresee that there will be a significant increase in this regard. But I also think that if there are people who do not practice physical distancing, I am going to announce again the numbers that we registered before, ”he said, referring to the decrease that California has achieved in the total number of hospitalizations and patients in the ICU.

