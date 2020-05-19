The walls and gates of the National Agrarian University (UNA) woke up on Monday loaded with posters made by students who demand from the university authorities and the government the folly of not suspending face-to-face classes, despite the spread of the Covid pandemic -19.

“The Minsa, the State and the university authorities will be responsible for not establishing extreme measures. Ignorance lasts until a case appears in your family, “says one of the posters posted at UNA.

The claim of the university students persists before the wave of deaths and contagions in the country suspected of coronavirus, since the Ministry of Health does not recognize the severity of the health crisis, nor does it provide information about it.

Minsa does not recognize the phase of community contagion in Nicaragua, but night burials increase every day. THE PRESS / COURTESY

While students from public universities have to travel by public transport to continue attending classes and not miss their academic year, students from private universities receive classes from their homes, since since the end of March they suspended face-to-face classes and follow them through platforms digital, so as not to expose their students and families to a possible contagion of the new Coronavirus. How many night burials do they have to go through to cancel classes? I do want to live », quotes another of the posters.

Unofficially, it was known that more than 50 UNA workers, including teachers and administrative staff, show symptoms of Covid-19 and were sent to rest for two weeks. «For a simple flu they don’t give you two weeks of allowance. We are clear that they are suspicious cases of Covid. Some left last week and others left on May 16, “said the source linked to UNA.

Low class attendance

According to some teachers, student attendance is decreasing. Many have had to withdraw classes, so as not to lose the credit of the subject. “A school year recovers, your life and your family’s not!”, Reads the cards.

The students and teachers also criticized that the UNA authorities, Mercedes Matus, Secretary General, Alberto Sediles, rector and Ivette Sánchez, vice-rector, celebrated Agronomists Day on May 15. “How many cases of contagion does it take to take real action, engineer Sediles respond,” can be read on another poster.

The students criticize that the authorities do not suspend the face-to-face classes because they are sheep from the government and because they do not travel on public buses and when they enter the office or to eat they leave because they walk their food, but the students have no social distance.