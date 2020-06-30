Workers of the United Nations (UN) were surprised when they had intimate relationships inside an official vehicle and in full view of all their colleagues.

By: Web Writing

The United Nations Organization (Un) issued a statement saying she was « shocked and deeply disturbed » by a disclosed video showing a couple apparently having sex in one of his official cars in Israel.

The scandalous viral video, filmed in Tel Aviv, shows a woman in a red dress jumping on a man’s legs, comfortably installed in the back seat of a white SUV with marks of the Un, along with other occupants on board.

The Un He confirmed that all occupants of the vehicles are workers with the organization, who work for the United Nations Truce Monitoring Organization (UNTSO), a Jerusalem-based peacekeeping force.

#UN workers caught having a nice time in a UN vehicle. The United Nations has said they are investigating the sexual scandal that was filmed in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/TjWeZ2R8GH – Cameroon News Agency (CNA) (@CMRNewsAgency) June 26, 2020

« We are shocked and deeply disturbed by what is seen in this video, » said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary General of the Un. « It goes against everything we stand for and we have been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by staff at the Un«

Dujarric called the behavior « abhorrent » and said an investigation into the matter was « progressing very quickly. »

« We hope that the process will conclude very quickly and we intend to take appropriate action quickly, » Dujarric insisted.

The Un has strict policies against sexual misconduct by its staff, and workers can be disciplined, or possibly removed from peacekeeping operations, if they are found to be in violation of the rules.