The mayor of the Big Apple thanked them for the gesture and assures that they will fight to regain the tranquility of one of the most powerful territories in the world

Notimex –

The general secretary of the United Nations (Un), António Guterres, reported this Saturday that the international organization donated 250,000 face masks for health workers in New York.

Guterres highlighted the work of the medical and nursing staff of the Big Apple: “who have worked bravely, disinterestedly and tirelessly in all districts”; He informed that the donation is part of the surplus of the organization.

For his part, the Mayor of New York, Bill de BlasioHe assured that “the city is not only our home and headquarters of the United Nations, but it is a vibrant international capital, through which the world communicates, debates, trades and prospers.”

A day earlier, De Blasio said the city requires more than 15,000 ventilators to treat critically ill patients.

After receiving the donation, the Governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said the peak of the epidemic in the state is still three weeks away, so cases will increase.

For its part, the World Health Organization reported that until this Saturday night 123 thousand 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two thousand 126 deaths.

Of the total, 53 thousand 363 infections and 782 deaths are concentrated in the state of New York, the organization reported.