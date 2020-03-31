A UN report reported physical assaults on Asian people; hate speech and the denial of health services to migrants.

The coronavirus not only represents a health pandemic, but is intensifying xenophobia, exclusion and hatred, he warned. the United Nations special rapporteur on minority issues, Fernando de Varennes.

Through a report published by the United Nations (UN), he reported on the physical assaults on Asian people, hate speech accusing minorities of spreading the virus and denying migrant health services.

The human rights expert expressed concern over calls to deny medical care to undocumented migrants, and in the absence of information about the pandemic.

“The world’s most vulnerable are often the last in line to receive support. Therefore, the international community and States must collaborate closely to inform, assist and protect them. This includes communicating with them in their own languages, wherever possible, to effectively transmit vital public health information and care, as well as implement measures to protect them from physical abuse and hate speech“He said.

The rapporteur highlighted that everyone can help to combat discrimination against Asian people or other minorities, making use of the labels #IAmNotAVirus or #YoNoSoyunVirus. (Ntx)

Do you remember what happened in Mexico with influenza AH1N1? Let’s avoid misinformation so as not to feed prejudice or stigma on other people. #NoSoyUnVirus pic.twitter.com/vuo2d23PCa

