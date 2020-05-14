The new coronavirus pandemic can trigger a health crisis that causes psychological problems associated with grief, fear of illness or unemployment, warned the United Nations (UN), this Thursday, 14, in a report.

The global effort to combat the coronavirus hides the spread of mental health problems “after decades of neglect and lack of investment,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “The covid-19 pandemic is now affecting families and communities, causing more stress,” he said in a video message to present the report. “Even when the pandemic is under control, pain, anxiety and depression continue to affect people and communities,” he added.

The report highlights the stress related to fear of being infected or that the disease, which left almost 300 thousand dead worldwide since its appearance in China in late 2019, contaminate family members. It also points out the psychological impact on people who have lost or may lose their sources of income and on those who have been separated from their relatives or have suffered long confinements.

“We know that the current situation, fear and uncertainty, economic turmoil, generate or can generate psychological suffering,” he said. Devora Kestel, director of Mental Health and Psychoactive Substance Abuse at the World Health Organization (WHO), at a virtual press conference.

People working on the front line against the pandemic, starting with health professionals, work in “immensely stressful” conditions and are especially vulnerable, said Kestel, citing the rise in suicide rates for medical personnel revealed by the media.

In addition, children and women, forced to stay at home, are the most exposed to domestic violence. In turn, the elderly and those with chronic diseases, which weaken them with the new coronavirus, have great anxiety due to the fear of being contaminated and suffering a severe form of the disease. People who are already psychologically fragile and who cannot access the usual treatment can also have their health deteriorated.

The report cites, among others, a study in the region of Amhara, in Ethiopia, which shows that 33% of the population suffers “three times more” symptoms of depression than before the pandemic. Other studies indicate that the prevalence of mental stress during the crisis reaches 60% in Iran and 45% in the United States.

The UN also calls for massive investment by government officials. Before the pandemic, countries allocated an average of 2% of your health spending for mental illness. / .

