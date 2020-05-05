The poor conditions of many prisons on the American continent have contributed to the rapid expansion of COVID-19

The bad conditions of many prisons in the american continent, who suffer from problems like lack of hygiene or the overcrowding, have contributed to the rapid COVID-19 expansion, alerted this Tuesday the United Nations Office for Human Rights.

“Thousands of inmates and prison officials have been infected in North and South America,” said the office spokesman at a press conference. Rupert Colville, who also warned about the violence that in some facilities they have unleashed fear of contagion or prevention measures.

Colville he cited as examples a May 1 riot in the Venezuelan prison of Los Llanos, in which 47 inmates died, and another occurred last week in the Peruvian prison of Miguel Castro Castro, which resulted in the death of nine inmates.

On March 21, 23 inmates died when security forces intervened to smother a riot in the Colombian prison of La Modelo, and other violent incidents have been reported in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico or the United Statesthe spokesperson listed.

Some riots occurred after prohibit family visits prisoners to prevent infection, something that sometimes deprives many inmates of their main access to food.

“The seriousness of the incidents seems to indicate that in some cases the States have not taken appropriate measures to prevent violence in these prison facilities, and that they have used excessive force to try to regain control of them,” said Colville.

The office headed by the high commissioner Michelle Bachelet In response, it called for the launch of impartial and complete investigations into this type of event.

The spokesperson indicated that in some countries in the region, arrests are made of people who violate quarantine measures, which “increases the risk of infections“

The office asks States to improvement of sanitary conditions in prisons, wide access to diagnostic tests, and allow at least a minimum of contact between inmates and their families.

On the positive side, the United Nations office welcomed the steps taken by some countries in the region to release the most vulnerable prisoners, such as the chronically ill, the elderly, pregnant women, the disabled or HIV positive.

Colville he cited the governments of Peru, Brazil, Ecuador or Bolivia, who have already applied these selective releases or are preparing decrees to that effect.

With information from EFE