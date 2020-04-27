The human rights office of the United Nations (UN) expressed concern on Monday with more than a dozen countries that declared states of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic where police arrested or detained hundreds of thousands of people and killed others.

“Emergency powers should not be a weapon that governments can brandish to stifle dissent, control the population and even perpetuate themselves in power,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a statement that denounced attacks on gunfire. and arrests, without going into details.

A senior official in his office said about 80 countries have declared emergencies due to the new coronavirus, including 15 in which the allegations were found to be most disturbing.

They are Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Philippines, Sri Lanka, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Peru, Honduras, Jordan, Morocco, Cambodia, Uzbekistan, Iran and Hungary.

But Georgette Gagnon, director of field operations, added in a virtual briefing in Geneva that “there are probably several dozen more that we could have highlighted”.

“A major concern regarding exceptional emergency measures is what has been described as a culture of toxic isolation in some countries,” said Gagnon. “As the High Commissioner pointed out, the police and other security forces are using excessive and sometimes lethal force to impose isolations and curfews.”

Some of these nations have arrested or detained hundreds of thousands of people for violating pandemic-related containment measures – the Philippines tops the list with 120,000 seizures for curfew violations in the past 30 days.

