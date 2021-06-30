UN warns of famine of ‘biblical proportions’ in dozens of countries

ROME.

The director of World Food Program (WFP) fear a “unprecedented famine and of biblical proportions” on dozens of countries Due to the food shortage, he warned this Wednesday during an event of the G20 held in Brindisi, southern Italy.

Conditions have deteriorated in Ethiopia, Madagascar, South Sudan and Yemen, while Nigeria and Burkina Faso are of particular concern.

For him director of the entity from United Nations, David Beasley, it is necessary that world leaders reassign more funds to the countries most affected, as happened last year for the pandemic from coronavirus.

We think that last year we would overcome the coronavirus pandemic, instead it remains with the variants devastating especially low-income nations and developing countries that have been catastrophically hit by this perfect storm, “he warned.

WFP, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for its work against world hunger, is requesting $ 6 billion to help 41 million people on the brink of famine in 43 countries.

These are not just numbers, they are not just statistics, they are real people with names and surnames, real lives, fragile and literally on the brink of starvation, “Beasley said in a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

If we do not address their needs, during the next six to nine months there could be an unprecedented famine, of biblical proportions, followed by destabilization in many nations and massive migrations, “he reiterated.

The simplest solution is to give more support, “he said.

International aid agencies estimate that food shortages due to conflict, climate change and economic crises have been exacerbated by the crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

jrr