UN warns of “civil war” and “imminent bloodbath” in Myanmar

The special envoy of the UN to Burma (Myanmar), Christine Schraner Burgener, has warned this Wednesday of a civil war and a “imminent bloodbath” in Burma by the coup army and has asked the Security Council to consider “significant actions that could reverse the course of events” in this Asian country.

“When we look back in ten years, How will history judge this inaction?. I hope you can act while there is still time to avoid the worst of the results, “said Schraner in a speech obtained by Efe delivered before the members of the highest UN body in a closed-door meeting.

In his presentation, Schraner drew an extremely bleak picture of the situation in the country, where the repression of the security forces they have already killed more than 520 civilians.

On the verge of becoming a “failed state”

“The whole country is about to become a failed state”said the United Nations representative, who also expressed her fear that “because the military cruelty is so severe, the ethnic Burmese guerrillas could take a clear opposition stance, increasing the possibility of a civil war on an unprecedented scale. “.

The Arakan Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army signed a joint statement on Tuesday in which they warned the Burmese Army that if they do not stop their violent actions they will defend and They will collaborate with the civil protest movement against the military junta.

For Schraner, “the most serious international crimes and violations of international law seem to be happening in plain sight“, a trend that he considers” will become bloodier because the Commander-in-Chief seems determined to solidify his illegal grip on power by force. “

“I will remain open to dialogue and continue to point this out, but if we just wait for when they are ready to speak, the situation on the ground will only get worse. A bloodbath is imminent.”

“I will remain open to dialogue”

Faced with this situation, the UN representative insisted on the need for mediation, but stressed that the military they have closed the door to dialogue to most of the world in which, according to Schraner, it seems to indicate that “the military will only get involved (in mediation) when they feel they can contain the situation through repression and terror.”

“I will remain open to dialogue and I will continue to point this out, but if we just wait for when they are ready to speak, the situation on the ground will only get worse. A bloodbath is imminent, “he said before asking that his government not be given” legitimacy “or that the military’s attempts to create a facade that everything remains the same be recognized.

In this sense, he announced that he hopes to travel to the region next week as a continuation of his “close consultations” with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Army violates human rights

“A strong international response requires a unified regional pivot, especially with neighboring countries using their influence for stability in Myanmar. I firmly believe that no ASEAN country or others that share its borders with Myanmar would want a failed state as a neighbor, “he stated.

Schraner too asked to address the impunity of those responsible and he assured that the international community has “remained on the sidelines for too long as the patterns of human rights violations and the most serious international crimes committed by the Myanmar army have been reproduced.”

“We have seen this army commit serious violations of human rights in the past and we have promised to prevent their recurrence, “he insisted before asking the fifteen members of the council to” heed the call of the Secretary General (of the UN, António Guterres) for a firm, unified international response and resolved “.

Countries reluctant to act

Although much of the international community has very harshly condemned the actions of the military, the Security Council – the UN body that can impose sanctions or approve the use of force- it has been lukewarm so far, with several countries reluctant to act against Burmese authorities.

China and Russia, who have veto power in the Security Council, are among the member states that have so far preferred not to denounce the coup d’état of February 1.

In the past, Moscow and Beijing have protected the Burmese authorities of possible measures by the UN, for example as a result of the military operation that in 2017 caused a massive exodus of members of the Rohingya minority and that was described by the United Nations as an “ethnic cleansing”.