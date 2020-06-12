The UN human rights office regretted the impact that sanctions authorized by United States President Donald Trump could have on trials and investigations underway at the International Criminal Court (ICC), stating that their independence must be protected.

US President Donald Trump authorized this Thursday Economic sanctionsas well as expanding visa restrictions against ICC officials dedicated to investigating US troops, in a new sign of rejection of the international tribunal.

“The actions of the International Criminal Court are an attack on rights of Americans and threaten to undermine our national sovereignty, “the White House said in a statement.

As a consequence, added the note, “the President has authorized economic sanctions against Court officials directly involved in an effort to investigate US personnel without the consent of the United States.”

These measures include blocking properties that these officials may have under US jurisdiction.

He also indicated that he has “strong reasons to believe that there is corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the Office of the Prosecutor (a position held by prosecutor Fatou Bensouda).

“Despite repeated calls from the US and its allies for reform, the Court has taken no action for its reform and has continued chasing investigations politically motivated against us and our allies, including Israel. “

In his speech to the UN in 2018, US President Donald Trump rejected the court’s “legitimacy and authority”, considering that he exceeds his decisions and violates the country’s sovereignty.

The United States has never been a member of the ICC, based in The Hague, The Netherlands, and founded in 1998.