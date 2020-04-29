Two United Nations rapporteurs on human rights and poverty stated that “Brazil’s economic and social policies put millions of lives at risk“For them, the country should abandon austerity policies and increase spending to combat inequality and poverty exacerbated by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Brazil overtook China in deaths this week, reaching 5,017, and already has more than 71,000 people infected.

For analysts, Brazil is prioritizing the economy and not people’s lives. “Economics for whom?” Asked human rights and foreign debt expert Juan Pablo Bohoslavsky and the special rapporteur on extreme poverty, Philip Alston. “It is not allowed to jeopardize the health and lives of people, including health professionals, for the financial interests of some. Who will be held responsible when people die because of political decisions contrary to science?”

Analysts said that only 10% of Brazilian cities have intensive care facilities, essential for more severe cases of coronavirus, and that the Unified Health System (SUS) has half the number of hospital beds recommended by World Health Organization (WHO).

They said that covid-19 amplified the impacts of a 2016 constitutional amendment that limited public spending in Brazil for 20 years and called for its repeal. “Government funding cuts have violated international human rights standards, including education, housing, food, water and sanitation and gender equality. It is time to repeal constitutional amendment 95,” they said. Bohoslavsky also said that he provided concrete economic and fiscal recommendations in a recent letter to governments and international institutions.

Priorities

Finally, they recalled that the covid-19 crisis is a time for States to rethink their priorities and improve universal health and social protection systems. “States around the world must build a better future for their populations, not mass graves.” Analysts said that emergency basic income and the expansion of social distance measures are necessary. “However, more (actions) need to be done”.

The statement was also endorsed by Léo Heller, special rapporteur for the area of ​​human rights, drinking water and sanitation, by Hilal Ever, special rapporteur on the right to food, by Leilani Farha, special rapporteur on adequate housing, by Dainius Puras, special rapporteur for physical and mental health, by Koumbou Barry, special rapporteur on the right to education and also by the working group against discrimination against women and girls.

In practice, the criticism has no concrete result and is only a recommendation of the United Nations, but it damages Brazil’s reputation. As former chancellors and international relations analysts debating on Tuesday said, the policies of the current government have caused the country’s isolation from the international community.

