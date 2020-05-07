The economic crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic may cause many people in Latin America to have to resort to illegal drug cultivation as a means of subsistence, the UN warns in a report on how measures to combat the coronavirus are altering the market. drug world.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) includes that message in “COVID-19 and the drug supply chain: from production to trafficking and consumption,” a work published this Thursday in Vienna, where that body have its headquarter.

In the document, the UNODC indicates that Latin America is expected to “suffer the worst economic crisis in its history”, with a contraction of the economy of 5.3 percent.

The document refers, for example, to the 6.5 that could fall the economy of Mexico, the third largest producer of opium in the world; or the falls of 2.6, 4 and 3 that are expected to suffer, respectively, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, the three countries that produce practically all the coca in the world.

Thus, the UNODC indicates that the percentage of people living below the poverty line is expected to rise in the region from 30 to 34 percent, “mainly due to the inadequate social protection system in the region”.

“It is expected that this serious economic contraction and the consequent loss of jobs will lead to an increase in the number of vulnerable households that resort to negative adaptation mechanisms, such as harvesting illicit crops, if other options to generate income are not available,” the agency warns. from the ONU.

The UNODC indicates that in Bolivia “the 2019 political turmoil and the recent challenges related to the spread of COVID-19 seem to limit the ability of state authorities to control the cultivation of coca bush, which could lead to an increase in its cultivation ”.

In contrast, during the pandemic, the security forces in Colombia have increased pressure on drug traffickers, whose activity has been affected by the lack of gasoline, which was previously illegally introduced from Venezuela.

Also in Peru, the drop in the price of cocaine seems to indicate that criminal groups are having trouble trafficking the drug, which may make them give up growing coca bushes in the short term.

However, UNODC notes that “the impending economic crisis may lead more farmers to increase or start coca cultivation in all major cocaine producing countries.”

The report warns of another risk in this pandemic-poverty-drug equation: that drug traffickers take advantage of the vulnerable situation of the poorest to increase their prestige.

Thus, UNODC notes that during the pandemic, Mexican cartels have been reported to be giving away supplies within their territories of influence and using “social activism” to “win the goodwill of the local population.”

“Increasing unemployment, declining incomes and high prices for illicit crops (cocaine and heroin, for example) are expected to make membership of a drug cartel increasingly attractive,” UNODC notes.

