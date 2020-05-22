J.C. Tretter, center of the Cleveland Browns, the new president of the Players Union, said he does not want to be very optimistic about an early start to the NFL season.

Tretter said the pandemic has created too many unknowns to speculate on what football will be like as the year progresses.

In a video conference call, he stated that “this (coronavirus) is a contact disease, and we play a contact sport.”

In a memo that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to all 32 teams last week, he wrote that the league is working with the union “on developing protocols that could allow a certain number of players to return to the facility. of the club as early as next month. “

But Tretter explained that “there is a long list of obstacles” that must be removed before players feel comfortable getting back to work in the traditional sense, let alone competing.





THERE ARE RISKS

“There is a level of risk of all kinds and we must assess the matter in depth,” said Tretter.

“Right now you are facing a level of risk going to the supermarket. There will always be a level of exposure that people will face in this. So I don’t think we will get to a point where there is no risk of exposure,” he added.

The player stated that “coming into contact with other people is an exposure risk. So that will never be zero.”

“Our job (in the union) is to try to make it as close to zero as possible, and that’s why you have to look at everything,” he said.

IMPORTANCE OF EVIDENCE

Tretter noted that “obviously the (screening) tests will have to be really important” for the league to start the season.

But Tretter also repeatedly emphasized the importance of being open to new ideas.

Union medical director Thom Mayer reported that the league is partnering with the Oakley eyewear brand to explore the possibility of designing face masks with surgical material or N95.

“I think it is not a bad idea at the moment, and you have to think outside the box,” Tretter admitted when asked about the innovative facial mask concept.

He added that “just because it is an idea does not mean that things will definitely happen, but it must be explored and understood.”

Since the global health crisis has changed daily life, Tretter has participated in biweekly conference calls that the union has held for players and their wives to address COVID-19 concerns.

“Our priority will always be the health and safety of the players, and generally when you say that, you mean things that happen on the field,” Tretter said. “Obviously, the game takes on new meaning with everything that happens.”

“The emphasis is always on the elderly population and the effects of the virus, but there are many people with underlying conditions within our league,” he admitted.

The player considered that “people see professional athletes as a kind of invincible robots that are always in top shape and there are no cracks in the armor, but that is really not the case.”

Tretter said he believes reaching an agreement between the league and the union on returning to the field “is still an option that remains to be decided.”

112

DAYS

the 2020-21 NFL season is yet to open.

