UN opens women’s eyes to a Second Chance

MEXICO CITY.- Eight colored doors closed in the public esplanade of Tehuacán Puebla, women trying to open them to realize that they are under lock and key. Each of the doors simulated an obstacle to developing a full life: finishing school, earning more money, starting a business, having a good job, creating their own products. Women find a key in the square to open that door: “All women have the right to a second chance,” she says inside.

They are images from the campaign video Second opportunity promoted by UN Women, which seeks to provide women with access to high quality content and educational material, increase access to employment, entrepreneurship opportunities and continue their education to improve their quality of life.

In Mexico, it aims to benefit 5,000 women in Jalisco, the State of Mexico and Puebla. So far, 3,647 women have participated in 14 program centers distributed in nine municipalities and the online platform. This in conjunction with the state governments of Jalisco and Puebla and with the local administrations of the municipalities of Tehuacán, Zinacatepec, Zapopan, Lerma, Huixquilucan and Toluca; as well as the collaboration of private sector companies and civil society organizations.

And it is that in Mexico, six out of every 10 people over 15 years of age without education are women, according to the report Young people without employment, education or training of the OECD; Similarly, a woman is four times less likely than a man to have access to education or the labor market, according to the National Survey of Household Income and Expenditure.

That is why from June 25 to July 31 in the aforementioned states there is a display of messages and audiovisual materials in advertising spaces, fences, flyers, in order to promote the conversation among Mexican society about the empowerment of women through opportunities in education and quality own income, UN Women reported in a statement.

