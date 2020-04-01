VIENNA, Apr 1 (.) – The UN nuclear agency reported on Wednesday that it is sending around 40 countries an initial batch of equipment with which to carry out standard tests for the coronavirus using a technique derived from nuclear science.

The technique is often used in developed countries to determine if someone is infected. Detects the coronavirus RNA, its genetic fingerprint, in a swab sample.

The International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) is known for its nuclear inspection work in countries like Iran, but it also has a mandate to help nations use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. It has received requests for assistance with coronavirus testing from 90 member states.

“Dozens of laboratories in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean will receive diagnostic machines and kits, reagents and laboratory supplies to accelerate testing, which is crucial to contain the outbreak,” the IAEA said in a statement.

“They will also receive biosecurity supplies, such as personal protective equipment and laboratory cabinets for the safe analysis of the collected samples,” he added.

The pandemic has caused medical systems to collapse in some of the world’s most advanced countries, and testing is key to measuring, locating and containing outbreaks. That has raised fears that the death toll in the developing world will be even worse.

Cuba, Peru, Uruguay, Iran, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Thailand and Vietnam are among the largest and most technologically advanced countries to receive the first batch of equipment, worth around € 4 million (4, $ 37 million).

Recipients in Latin America also include Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Paraguay.

