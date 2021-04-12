UN leader supports tax on rich “beneficiaries” by pandemic

(Bloomberg) – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is calling on nations to introduce a wealth tax to help reduce global inequality exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic.

There has been a $ 5 trillion increase in the wealth of the world’s richest in the last year, even as the bottom line has become more vulnerable, Guterres told the Economic and Social Council Forum on Finance on Monday. for the Development of the UN.

“I urge governments to consider applying a solidarity or wealth tax to those who have benefited during the pandemic, to reduce extreme inequalities,” he said and proposed investing in a new social contract, based on solidarity. and investments in education, decent and green jobs, social protection and health systems to lay the “foundation for sustainable and inclusive development”.

After the consequences of COVID-19 caused government debts to rise and hurt the poorest people more, wealth taxes are being debated from California to the United Kingdom as a tool both to pay off the debt and to address the problem. inequality. US Senator Elizabeth Warren, Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz and economist Thomas Piketty are among its proponents.

In the United States, Warren, along with Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Brendan Boyle, proposed a 2% annual tax on individuals and trusts with a value of between $ 50 million and $ 1 billion, although the measure is unlikely to gather the necessary support. to pass, particularly in the Senate, which is evenly divided.

Separately, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week proposed a minimum corporate tax rate in the world’s major economies, an effort that aims to help pay for President Joe Biden’s stimulus plans. , while avoiding what Yellen described as an international “race to the bottom” by countries competing to attract companies with lower taxes.

