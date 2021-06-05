UN Experts Urge Justice for Minors; Trudeau warns of retaliation

GENEVA.

Experts from the United Nations yesterday urged Canada and the Vatican to conduct swift and thorough investigations after the discovery of nameless graves at a religious boarding school for indigenous children in Canada.

“We urge the authorities to carry out prompt and exhaustive investigations into the circumstances and responsibilities of the deaths, including forensic analysis of the remains found, and to proceed with the identification and registration of the missing children,” the nine experts indicated.

The bodies of 215 children were discovered in Kamloops last week, using radars.

The experts asked Ottawa to carry out similar investigations in all the internships for indigenous people in Canada, indicating that the victims have the right to know the magnitude of all the violations that occurred.

“Justice must carry out criminal investigations into all suspicious deaths and accusations of torture and sexual violence against children taken to pensioners, and prosecute and punish those who perpetrated the crimes and those who hid them and are still alive,” they added.

The experts include the special rapporteurs for the rights of indigenous peoples, the exploitation of children, ill-treatment, and the chairman of the working group on enforced disappearances. “It is inconceivable that Canada and the Holy See leave these heinous crimes without punishment and full reparation,” they noted.

The school, which operated from 1890 to 1969, was the largest of 139 residential schools created a century ago to forcibly contain the country’s indigenous peoples. Some 150,000 Amerindian, mestizo and Inuit children were forcibly recruited into these schools.

regrets response from the catholic church

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday urged the Catholic Church to “take responsibility” and publish records on the indigenous residential schools under his direction.

Trudeau warned at a press conference that his government is prepared to take “stronger measures”, possibly including legal action, to obtain the documents required by the victims’ families if the Church does not comply with the requirement.

“As a Catholic, I am deeply disappointed in the position the Catholic Church has taken now and in recent years,” Trudeau said.