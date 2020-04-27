The United Nations human rights office warned that there is a risk that the public health emergency caused by Covid-19 could become a human rights disaster.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, expressed concern that in more than a dozen countriesThe measures applied to face the Covid-19 pandemic have served as a pretext for the police to arrest or arrest hundreds of thousands of people and kill others.

“We have seen how many States adopted justified, reasonable and provisional measures. But there have also been very disturbing cases, where governments appear to have used COVID-19 as a pretext to violate human rights, limit fundamental freedoms, reduce civic space and undermine the rule of law, “said Bachelet.

In a statement, the representative of the United Nations human rights office stated that shooting, arresting, or mistreating a person Because, motivated by the desperate search for food, it has violated a curfew, it is without a doubt an illicit and unacceptable response.

It is also, he said, creating a situation in which a woman finds it difficult or dangerous go to a hospital to give birth.

In some cases, it denounced that people have died from improper application of standards that supposedly had been implanted to save them from the coronavirus epidemic.

“Numerous complaints, from various regions, indicate that the police and other security forces have been using excessive force, sometimes lethal, to force the population to comply with the confinement rules and the curfews. Often, these human rights violations have been committed against members of the poorest and most vulnerable segments of the population, ”he affirmed.

An official in his office reported that some 80 countries have declared emergencies. Of those, they are Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Honduras, Jordan, Morocco, Cambodia, Uzbekistan, Iran and Hungary where the allegations were deemed more troubling.

In some of these countries, tens of thousands of people have been arrested and detained for violating the confinement measures linked to the pandemic. Philippines tops the list with 120 thousand detained for curfew violations in the last 30 days.

While in Kenya, authorities are investigating 20 cases related to deaths related to police conduct in the implementation of curfew measures. The country has reported 14 deaths from COVID-19 to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In South Africa, the UN has received reports of police use of bullets from rubber, tear gas, water launchers and whips to reinforce social distancing, especially in poor neighborhoods. In addition, 39 complaints are investigated, including murder, rape, use of firearms and corruption.

In Nigeria, there have been reports that 18 people were killed by security forces in connection with enforcement measures by the virus. The country’s authorities have attributed some deaths to prison violence.

At the same time, in China There are reports of censorship, intimidation, arrest and alleged arrest of dissident voices such as doctors and journalists.

In order to assist States in their response to COVID-19, the Office of the High Commissioner published a policy manual on the adoption of urgent and exceptional measures.

The guiding document insists that, as in normal times, law enforcement officials must adhere to the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and precaution.

Exceptional measures or states of emergency, indicates that they must undergo the supervision of parliament, the judiciary and public opinion.

“It is clear that states need additional powers to deal with it. But, if the rule of law is not defended, we risk a public health emergency turning into a disaster human rights, with negative effects that will last a long time after the pandemic has ended, “concluded the High Commissioner.

(Rts)