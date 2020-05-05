NY

The United Nations Organization denounced on Tuesday that several Latin American countries have not taken measures to prevent violence in their prisons, in addition to abusing the use of force and not developing a plan to prevent overcrowding in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement listing the violence that occurred recently in at least three Latin American prisons.

The statement cites the mutiny that occurred on May 1 in the Venezuelan prison of Los Llanos, in which 47 prisoners lost their lives. Shortly before, nine had died in a revolt in the Peruvian prison Miguel Castro Castro. In late March, 23 prisoners died after security forces intervened in a riot at the Colombian La Modelo prison. Other incidents have been reported in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, as well as in the United States, the statement said.

“We remind the authorities that the use of force must be carried out strictly under the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and without discrimination and that the States have the obligation to protect the mental and physical health of prisoners,” said Rupert Colville, Office spokesman, in the statement.

Colville also said he called on countries to carry out independent investigations into the riots, the deaths and the allegations of violations in the use of force.

The spokesman also denounced “extremely harsh” measures of incarceration for prisoners taken in El Salvador, which could worsen the already precarious hygiene conditions in the prisons there.

The UN noted that countries must prevent the spread of coronavirus in prisons by promoting sanitary measures and ensuring that tests and access to medical care are carried out for prisoners. Prison conditions and treatment of prisoners should be regularly monitored by independent agencies, Colville said.

Furthermore, prisoners with short sentences for non-violent crimes should be released to avoid overcrowding, he added.

In Latin America there have been almost 228,000 infections by coronavirus and more than 12,700 deaths from the disease, with Brazil at the head of infections and deaths.

