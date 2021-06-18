UN confirms Guterres’ second term as secretary-general

(Bloomberg) – The United Nations General Assembly confirmed António Guterres for a second term as secretary general of the world body, which faces challenges such as the deepening disagreements between the United States and China and the coronavirus pandemic that affects areas of the developing world.

Friday’s decision, taken by acclamation without a roll call, was expected after the Security Council endorsed another five-year term for the 72-year-old former prime minister of Portugal earlier this month.

“I am well aware of the immense responsibilities entrusted to me at such a critical moment in history,” Guterres said after the General Assembly meeting. “The pandemic has revealed our shared vulnerability, our interconnectedness and the absolute need for collective action.”

In addition to focusing on the pandemic, Guterres intends to use his second term to continue to emphasize the fight against climate change. In May, Guterres said countries should put aside policies focused solely on economic growth, which he says have fueled inequality and environmental degradation.

Congratulating Guterres, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement that the appointment is a testament to the “Secretary-General’s leadership in addressing the world’s growing challenges,” since the pandemic and climate change. to “mass hunger and migration, human rights abuses and humanitarian crises.”

But some human rights groups have said that Guterres has avoided criticizing powerful UN member states.

“It has condemned countries like Burma and Belarus,” Louis Charbonneau, director of Human Rights Watch at the UN, said in a statement. “But China should not get a free pass in the form of ‘private diplomacy’ for its crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. Nor should Russia because of its support for the atrocities of the Syrian government. “

Guterres faced little opposition for re-election, although some critics said it was time for the UN to appoint its first secretary general. Several other candidates submitted applications, but only Guterres was nominated by a UN member state, as required.

Guterres took office in January 2017 just as Donald Trump became US president and promised a “US” foreign policy. first ”which threatened to put him in direct and immediate conflict with the UN. However, as head of the UN, Guterres initially found common cause with the Trump Administration in efforts to cut costly and ineffective peacekeeping missions. The relationship became more tense after the US criticized and later withdrew from UN bodies such as the Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization (WHO).

