COP26 would take place in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of 2020

The United Nations (UN) has postponed its next climate conference, COP26, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, until the end of 2021.

The event was scheduled for 9 to 19 November 2020, with preparatory events in Italy, but it had already been postponed until next year in early April. However, COP26 was expected to be held in the first quarter of 2021. , but the British government pushed for a further postponement. The event will take place between November 1st and 12th of next year.

The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change should focus on global regulation of the carbon credit market, following the failure of the negotiations at COP25, in Madrid, Spain.

This business model allows countries that exceed their targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), to sell surplus credit to more polluting nations.

The mechanism is criticized by environmentalists, who fear that carbon credits will become a kind of carte blanche for polluting countries not to reduce their emissions.

Nations with vast forest cover, like Brazil, wanted to establish a double counting system, that is, the credits generated by the reduction of emissions would be counted both for those who yield and for those who buy, but this condition was rejected by a wing led by the Union European Union.

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine