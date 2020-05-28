The head of the United Nations, António Guterres, on Thursday called for debt relief to be offered to all developing and middle-income countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, and pressured the International Monetary Fund to consider increasing liquidity. through the issuance of a new allocation of its currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

“Overwhelming debt relief cannot be limited to the least developed countries,” Guterres said at a high-level UN meeting on the economic consequences of the pandemic. “It should be extended to all developing and middle-income countries that request tolerance as they lose access to financial markets.”

The world’s developing economies – which already face a rapidly growing debt burden – now face a record global recession, falling oil and commodity export prices and weakening local currencies.

“Many developing and middle-income countries are highly vulnerable and are already suffering from debt – or will be in debt – due to the global recession,” said Guterres.

The Group of 20 major economies, including China, offered in April to suspend bilateral debt payments to the 77 poorest countries for the rest of the year.

World Bank President David Malpass told the conference that about half of the eligible countries were participating in the program so far, but long-term debt relief was needed. Many would need a permanent and significant debt reduction to face the crisis, he said.

At a UN meeting on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel supported Guterres’ request that the IMF consider an increase in the allocation of Special Drawing Rights.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva proposed a new allocation of SDRs – similar to the printing of new money by a central bank – at the beginning of the crisis, but the proposal was blocked by the United States, the IMF’s largest shareholder.

