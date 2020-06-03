António Guterres welcomed the pact reached on Tuesday between the Executive of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition led by Juan Guaidó

The Un celebrated this Wednesday the agreement reached between the Venezuelan government and the opposition on aid management to answer the COVID-19 and hoped that it could serve as a basis for other consensuses.

The organization’s secretary general, António Guterres, welcomed the pact reached on Tuesday between the Executive of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition he leads Juan Guaidó, which provides that the Pan American Health Organization (OPS) manage money and other aid for pandemic attention.

Guterres, according to his spokesman, encourages the two parties to “implement this agreement in compliance with the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.”

Furthermore, it calls them to “build on this foundation to continue seeking common ground to overcome the entrenched crisis in the country“Said the spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, during his daily press conference.

The UN, at the same time, wanted to recognize the “important role” played by other actors such as PAHO to achieve this agreement.

The Communication Minister Jorge Rodríguez, announced the agreement on Tuesday as “good news” while continuing to emphasize repeatedly that it is a rapprochement between the Maduro Executive and “a sector” of the anti-chavism, although the signatory of the opposition side is Julio Castro, appointed by Guaidó as health adviser to the Parliament.

Although the majority of Venezuelan deputies support Guaidó as president of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) the Government and the Supreme justice court (TSJ) recognize the opposition dissident Luis Parra as leader of the House.

The signed document shows an apparent recognition by Chavismo of the legitimacy of the AN led by Guaidó – recognized as interim president of Venezuela by almost 60 countries – by including Castro’s signature as an advisor to Parliament.

However, Rodríguez insisted that the doctor represents the four most important opposition parties and, he said, “was named” advisor to the country’s legislature, where they are already registered 17 killed by COVID-19 and the total contagions add up to 662 thousand.

