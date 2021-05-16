UN calls for immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Palestine

Israel Y Palestine they exchanged accusations this Sunday in the Security Council of the UN, where most of the powers demanded an immediate end to hostilities, although the solid support of USA the Israeli theses has so far prevented a common message and a show of unity.

After two closed-door meetings this week, the Security Council addressed the latest crisis in the Middle East in public for the first time, and did so amid escalating violence on the ground.

During the past dawn, Israeli bombings killed at least 42 people in Gaza, including 10 children and 12 women, raising the total death toll since the start of the escalation to at least 188, according to the Strip’s Health Ministry.

On the other side, the rocket launch by Hamas and other militias against Israel, where a total of ten people have died and at least 270 have been injured.

CALL TO HIGH FIRE

(Photo: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP via Getty Images)

Faced with this situation, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, stressed today that the priority is to stop the violence as soon as possible.

“The fight must end. It must stop immediately. Rockets and mortars on the one hand and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must cease ”, said Guterres, who warned that the fighting could drag “Israelis and Palestinians into a spiral of violence with devastating consequences for the two communities and for the entire region.”

These calls to stop the violence were the general trend in the interventions of the members of the Security Council, which in recent days has been discussing a possible declaration in response to the escalation of tension, but for now has not been able to agree .

Differences

According to diplomatic sources, the US has stopped texts proposed by other countries, arguing that they would be counterproductive and that it is better to give diplomacy a little more time.

Today, China publicly pointed out to Washington, pointing out that “it is only the obstruction of one country” that has prevented the Security Council from speaking “with one voice” on the situation in the Middle East.

“We call on the United States to assume its due responsibilities, take a fair position and, together with the majority of the international community, support the Security Council to improve the situation, rebuild trust and advance a political solution.“Said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China, which is chairing the Council this month, announced at the end of the meeting that it will once again make a joint statement with Norway and Tunisia and hoped that this time it can move forward.

DIPLOMATIC PROCEDURES

(Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue to try to calm the situation, with the participation of the UN itself, regional actors such as Egypt and Jordan, and the United States, among others.

“The United States has been working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to try to end this conflict,” assured the American ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

The diplomat defended that “it is time to end the cycle of violence” and offered the support of the United States to achieve a ceasefire in case the parties request it, but without explicitly asking for the cessation of hostilities, something that did most of the powers did, including the American allies.

Countries such as the United Kingdom and France insisted that the violence must stop and expressed concern about the high number of civilian victims, while underlining that Israel has the right to defend itself.

This stance, similar to that held by the US government, was harshly criticized by the Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad al Malki.

“Every time Israel hears a foreign leader speak of their right to defend themselves, it becomes even more emboldened to continue murdering entire families in their sleep.”, he assured.

ISRAEL AND PALESTINE EXCHANGE ACCUSATIONS

The Palestinian representative demanded that the international community condemn the Israeli bombings and take measures to stop this “aggression” and to end the “apartheid” created by the Israeli authorities.

“There are no words to describe the horrors our people are suffering”said Al Malki, who put on the table possible international measures, from the deployment of protection forces to the imposition of an arms embargo.

According to the minister, the Palestinians have chosen the peaceful path to achieve their independence and freedom, but they cannot be expected to live indefinitely under “illegal occupation” and “apartheid” imposed by Israel.

Immediately afterwards, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, defended the bombing campaign in Gaza and assured that his country is taking all possible measures to protect civilians.

Erdan accused Hamas of being responsible for the deaths by using its people as human shields while carrying out “indiscriminate” attacks against Israel.

“Israel uses its missiles to protect its children. Hamas uses its children to protect its missiles ”, He said.

The Israeli representative also blamed the Islamist movement that controls Gaza for the start of the current confrontation, assuring that this is the result of a political move by Hamas to try to seize power in the West Bank and replace the Palestinian National Authority.