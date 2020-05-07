The UN raised its request for funds to support poor countries to respond to the coronavirus from $ 2.7 billion to $ 6.7 billion, and warned the powers that if they do not help these nations, the consequences will be suffered for years.

“Unless we act now, we have to prepare for a significant increase in conflict, hunger and poverty. The spectrum of multiple famines is lurking,” said UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock in a statement.

Lowcock recalled that, although the pandemic is affecting everyone, the “most devastating and destabilizing effects will be felt in the world’s poorest countries,” which are already suffering from the drop in exports, remittances and tourism.

“If we do not support the poorest, especially women, girls and other vulnerable groups, as they fight the pandemic and the impact of the global recession, we will face side effects for many years. That will be even more painful and much more expensive for everyone, “he defended.

“I urge donors to act both in solidarity and in their own interest and to offer responses proportional to the scale of the problem we are facing,” he insisted.

The UN, which on March 25 had asked donors for $ 2 billion to help a first group of vulnerable countries, including Venezuela and Colombia, increased that amount to $ 6.7 billion, incorporating nine other States They include Pakistan, the Philippines, and various African nations.

So far, the organization has received about a billion that it has used, among other things, to improve hygiene in refugee camps, distribute face masks, coronavirus testing equipment and other materials to various countries, create logistics centers for air transportation supplies and train 1.7 million people, including toilets, to identify the virus and take precautions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the peak of the pandemic will still take between three and six months to reach the poorest countries and believes that significant undetected transmission of the virus is probably already taking place in these areas, given the low capacity of the health systems and laboratories.

In addition, containment measures are complicating the provision of other key health services such as vaccinations and sexual and reproductive health services, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the note.

Furthermore, hunger is another great risk, since almost 100 million people depend on foreign aid for food on a daily basis. “Unless we can maintain those essential operations, the health pandemic will soon be followed by a hunger pandemic,” said World Food Program chief David Beasley.

