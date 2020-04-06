The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), António Guterres pointed out that, despite the need for confinement to fight the pandemic, women may be trapped with abusive partners

Notimex –

The Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization (Un), António Guterres, made a new call to ensure peace in homes, in the face of the global spike in domestic violence by the confinement during the pandemic of COVID-19.

Guterres recalled that in recent weeks he has called for a cease-fire in the world, however, he considered that the urgency to end the violence is not limited to the battlefield.

“For many women and girls, the threat is greater where they should be safer: in their own homes,” said the leader of the Un.

He noted that, despite the need for confinement To fight the pandemic, women may be stuck with abusive partners; He said that in some countries the number of women calling emergency services has doubled.

The Un He had already warned about the increase in domestic violence in countries like France, Spain and Italy during the quarantine, as well as that the main victims were women; however, assaults are also beginning to be reported in cities in the United States and Latin America.

Guterres also reported that in many countries local support groups for cases of gender violence and victim centers are closed, paralyzed or lack funds.

“He called on all governments to make prevention and redress in cases of violence against women a vital part of their response plans against COVID-19“Guterres said, adding that it is necessary to invest in services and support for civil society organizations specialized in the matter.

Lastly, she called on State authorities to ensure that justice systems prosecute abusers, to create emergency alert systems in pharmacies and supermarkets, and to find safe ways for women to seek support without this putting notice your attackers.