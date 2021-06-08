UN Call for Global Action for Ecosystem Restoration

MEXICO CITY

Within the framework of World Environment Day, the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, announced the beginning of a new decade for ecosystem restoration.

In this sense, he called on governments, companies and world society in general to carry out specific actions that improve the quality of life on the planet, through the reforestation and the care of rivers, seas and urban green areas.

The secretary warned that we face a triple environmental emergency: loss of biodiversity, climatic alteration and increased pollution; however, he was confident that our planet is resilient and that it is time to “promote a transformation that contributes to achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals.”

In this regard, the specialist in the agro-industrial sector, Aristóteles Vaca Pérez, endorsed Antonio Guterres’s message by pointing out that it is urgent to implement a “conciliation with nature” program, which, ”he said,“ has been exploited in an unimaginable way in recent times.

“It has been an overwhelming exploitation, however, based on the support between the political sector, scientific research and financial power, it will be possible to advance to improve the scale of restoration,” said Vaca Pérez.

He also agreed that although, restoring ecosystems is a colossal taskIt is not impossible and it is a priority issue on the world agenda.

He recalled that Mexico is one of the countries with the largest number of ecosystems and is one of the developing countries that most require this measure requested by the UN.

“As Secretary Guterres pointed out, not only will the planet’s resources be protected, but millions of jobs will be created between now and 2030 and an annual income of more than $ 7 trillion will be generated, thus helping to eliminate the poverty and hunger ”, highlighted Aristóteles Vaca Pérez.

