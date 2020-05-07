The actions of the López Obrador government to protect the most vulnerable society in these times of pandemic, have been backed by UN authorities.

Regeneration, May 7, 2020. The United Nations authorities supported the actions carried out against the pandemic by the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government. The actions undertaken by the Federal Government in health, social and economic issues are recognized by these institutions.

The instances called for deepening support for the most vulnerable sectors of the population, while asking the population of Mexico to follow the recommendations of the health authorities.

In a videoconference, representatives of the World Health Organization-Pan American Health Organization (WHO-PAHO). Cristian Morales; from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Lina Pohl; from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Christian Skoog, presented “eight urgent recommendations to reduce food vulnerability generated by Covid-19” in Mexico.

The Federal Government is asked to guarantee food from the beginning of the life cycle and to expand food programs to low-income families.

Morales pointed out that the damage caused by SARS-CoV-2 in Mexico maintains a high lethality with respect to confirmed cases. And it occurs mainly because there are people who request care late and are overweight.

For this reason they ask the population to inhibit the consumption of junk products that harm people’s health.

He reported that many of those infected by the coronavirus request the attention of health authorities with very advanced symptoms of the virus, which reduces the possibility of recovery.

“It is time for national unity,” said Pohl, saying that the program of eight measures taken to attend to production in the country “has been quite successful.”