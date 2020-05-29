Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, called the George Floyd case the latest in “a long series of murders of unarmed African Americans”

The high commissioner of the United Nations Organization for Human Rights (OHCHR), Michelle Bachelet, asked United States to take “serious action” and to change police procedures after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Bachelet described the event as a “murder”, Assuring that it was the latest in“ a long series of murders of unarmed African Americans ”, perpetrated by US police or armed civilians, in recent years.

In a statement, the former president of Chile said: “I regret having to add Floyd’s name to that of Breonna Taylor, Erick Garner, Michael Brown, as well as those of Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin, who were killed by armed civilians.”

George Floyd. Photo by @AttorneyCrump

Before the event, which was captured in a video broadcast on social networks, the high commissioner of the OHCHR made a call to U.S. government so that police procedures change and prevention systems are put in place.

He also called for the US authorities not to use excessive force, and to prosecute and convict those who commit crimes for authority abuse.

Although Bachelet welcomed the US government reporting that it would open an investigation against the perpetrator, he cautioned that “in the past, investigations into similar cases have been warranted for questionable reasons, or resulted in only administrative penalties.”

On May 26, George Floyd He was immobilized by a policeman, who subdued him by putting his knee on his neck, so that – according to reports – after being in that position for at least five minutes he stopped moving; He was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

With information from Notimex