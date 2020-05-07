The UN recalled that although the pandemic is affecting everyone, the “most devastating and destabilizing effects will be felt in the world’s poorest countries”

The Un this Thursday increased from 2 thousand to 6 thousand 700 million dollars its founding request to support Poor countries to respond to coronavirus COVID-19 And he warned the powers that if they do not help these nations, the consequences will be suffered for years.

“Unless we act now, we have to prepare for a significant increase in conflict, hunger and poverty. The spectrum of multiple famines is lurking, “warned the humanitarian chief of United Nations, Mark Lowcock, it’s a statement.

Lowcock recalled that, although the pandemic is affecting everyone, the “most devastating and destabilizing effects will be felt in the poorest countries in the world,” which are already suffering from the drop in exports, remittances and tourism.

“If we do not support the poorest, especially women, girls and other vulnerable groups, as they fight the pandemic and the impact of the global recession, we will face side effects for many years. That will be even more painful and much more expensive for everyone, “he defended.

“I urge donors to act both in solidarity and in their own interest and to offer responses proportional to the scale of the problem we are facing,” he insisted.

The UN, which on March 25 had asked donors for $ 2 billion to help a first group of vulnerable countries -among them Venezuela and Colombia– This amount increased to 6,700 million, incorporating nine other States that include Pakistan, Philippines and various African nations.

So far, the organization has received about a billion that it has used, among other things, to improve hygiene in refugee camps, distribute face masks, coronavirus testing equipment and other materials to various countries, create logistics centers for air transportation supplies and train 1.7 million people, including toilets, to identify the virus and take precautions.

The World Health Organization (who) estimates that the peak of the pandemic will still take between three and six months to reach the poorest countries and believes that significant undetected virus transmission is probably already taking place in these areas, given the limited capacity of health systems and laboratories.

In addition, containment measures are complicating the provision of other key health services such as vaccinations and sexual and reproductive health services, the WHO director-general noted in the note, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Furthermore, hunger is another great risk, since almost 100 million people depend on foreign aid for food on a daily basis. “Unless we can maintain these essential operations, the health pandemic will soon be followed by a hunger pandemic,” warned the head of the World Food Program, David Beasley.

With information from EFE