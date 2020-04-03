UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The United Nations General Assembly unanimously approved a resolution Thursday that recognized “the unprecedented consequences” of the coronavirus pandemic and called for “intensifying international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat ”To the disease it generates, COVID-19.

The resolution was the first by the 193-member international body on the pandemic that is raging the world, and reflects global concern about the rapidly increasing number of cases and deaths.

The assembly rejected a separate resolution promoted by Russia proposing UN solidarity in the face of the challenges posed by the new virus and demanding an end to trade wars, protectionist practices and unilateral sanctions without the approval of the Security Council.

In accordance with the new voting rules instituted because the General Assembly is not meeting, a resolution is defeated even with the objection of a single country. Normally, the resolutions of the assembly are approved by majority vote or consensus.

The European Union, Britain, the United States and Ukraine objected to the Russian proposal, which was co-sponsored by the Central African Republic, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, according to diplomats.

The President of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, sent a letter to member countries on Thursday night to report that, although the period for objecting to the Russian draft was extended until 18:00 on Tuesday (Eastern United States Time), “Subsequent consultations with various delegations made it clear that more time will not facilitate the resolution of the differences expressed.” Therefore, he said, the period for objections “has come to an end, with immediate effect,” and the resolution was scrapped.

In its resolution, the General Assembly reaffirms its “commitment to international cooperation and multilateralism and its firm support for the central role of the United Nations system in the global response to the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19)”.

The text calls on its Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to lead the mobilization and coordination of global actions against the pandemic “and its adverse social, economic and financial consequences in all societies.”

On COVID-19, the resolution recognizes “the severe disruptions in societies and economies, as well as in travel and global trade, and the devastating consequences on people’s livelihoods” and stresses that “the poorest and the poorest vulnerable are the most affected ”and we must help them.

The resolution also emphasizes the need to respect human rights and avoid “any form of discrimination, racism and xenophobia in actions against the pandemic.”

The 15-member Security Council plans to tackle the pandemic again next week. You could study two resolutions, one supported by the 10 elected members of the council and the other by France, which is a permanent member.