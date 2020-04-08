The United Nations and the Red Cross distributed at least 16 tons of supplies from their collection center in Panama for the combat of COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean, both organizations reported on Wednesday.

Stacked in large long corridor galleys, a mountain of boxes with sanitary equipment are ready to be shipped soon to various parts of Latin America. The material is in warehouses that the UN, through the World Food Program (WFP), and the Red Cross, set up in its vast Regional Logistics Center for Humanitarian Assistance.

The shipment includes tents, masks, gloves and other protective utensils and was stored in warehouses near the Panama Pacifico Airport, a former US base located west of Panama City.

Some wooden boxes are destined for Ecuador, whose health system has been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have sent approximately 12 tons (of supplies) to 25 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, the last flight we sent was an emergency one to Ecuador due to the coronavirus situation there,” Francisco Quesada, manager of the UN humanitarian repository.

“From here we have already actually dispatched about 4.5 (tons of supplies) and this week we will dispatch 8 to 12 tons” of aid, said Walter Cotte, regional director of the Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent. for America and the Caribbean

Until this Wednesday in Latin America 1,717 people have died from the new coronavirus, which has infected 43,628 people in the region, according to the latest official data handled by the ..

Due to the situation, the UN and the Red Cross foresee new shipments of supplies to Latin American countries.

The priority “is Ecuador, followed by the situation in Venezuela and Colombia, later we have great concern with the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Haiti is one of the critics for us,” said Cotte.

Aid has also been sent to Peru, Barbados, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Bahamas, Belize, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, El Salvador, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama and Uruguay.

“We are contributing as a country what we can: our infrastructure, our connectivity and, above all, solidarity,” said Panamanian Foreign Minister Alejandro Ferrer on his side.