Designed for enhance scientific vocations and eliminate chemophobia from society, MasterChem, launched by the Scientific Culture and Innovation Unit (UCC + i) of the Vicerrectorado of Transfer and Scientific Dissemination of the University of Murcia (UMU), receives by third consecutive year financing “For promoting appreciation for chemistry, improving educational quality and innovation and the scientific and research skills of the participants,” says Delfina Roca, head of the UCC + i.

Likewise, this scientific dissemination proposal received an Honorable Mention last year at the Science in Action contest as “an innovative proposal for using a successful formula in the television medium to bring chemistry closer to citizens,” according to the jury.

FECYT supports disclosure with the UMU seal

Through the granting of these grants to the UMU, the Ministry of Science and Innovation supports and recognizes the trajectory of the UCC + i of the UMU, which celebrates ten years encouraging the society in general to learn about and actively participate in science.

MasterChem is not the only informative project for which the UMU obtains funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation in this edition. Specific, the UCC + i is raised with € 55,000 to continue with a work that has been developing since 2010. “With this money we will develop three projects during the next academic year: MasterChem, Short Science and the annual plan of the UCC + i”Says José Manuel López Nicolás, vice-rector for Scientific Transfer and Disclosure at the institution. Their objectives range from encouraging scientific vocations through chemistry, promoting inclusive disclosure or promoting critical thinking and combating pseudosciences through animation.

It should be noted that, for the first time in the development of the call, the FECYT encourages projects that help promote critical thinking in society. In this category, Science in Short, the UCC + i’s most successful audiovisual project, reinvents itself to offer current and lasting tools that promote social criticism on food and health issues. Animation videos, podcasts and advertising campaigns will take to the streets to bring out the everyday science that is hidden in popular culture and demonstrate the lack of rigor behind certain psedu-scientific therapies and combat hoaxes and fake news.

The third project awarded, under the name UMU Discloses, compiles all the annual dissemination actions generated by the UCC + i that this year will incorporate into its most deeply-rooted activities in the Region, innovative proposals such as interactive visits in English to different enclaves of scientific interest such as the AquariUM or the riverside garden of La Alameda , mathematical memes contest or activities in tribute to Margarita Salas. In total, more than a hundred activities with science for all tastes.

So far, thousands of outreach actions have been carried out by the UMU with the aim of highlighting the role that science and technology play in social welfare, communicating the researchers’ findings, promoting scientific vocations and talent. innovative, promote research in new generations, train and advise new disseminators and, ultimately, present science as a natural part of culture.

The FECYT selects the best proposals from Spanish organizations of all kinds (from universities to companies) to finance science dissemination and communication projects that bring research, technology and innovation closer to citizens.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related