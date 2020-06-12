The Spanish Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (SEBBM) has appointed the director of the Institute of Research, Development and Innovation in Biotechnology of Elche (IDiBE) of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) from Elche, Antonio Ferrer Montiel, editor of the Magazine of this Society. This magazine, which has recently published its number 204, includes, among other contents, an interview with the professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the UMH, Ferrer Montiel.

The director of IDiBE replaces the professor of the Department of Plant Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Seville, Miguel Ángel de la Rosa, who, in turn, had as his predecessor the professor emeritus of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the University of Barcelona and first director, between 2005 and 2018, of the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona), Joan Guinovart.

The contents of the latest issue of the SEBBM Review, whose periodicity is quarterly, have been developed, in large part, around the legacy of the scientist Margarita Salas, who died in November 2019 and whose name gives name to the Center for Biological Research from the Superior Center for Scientific Research (CIB-CSIC) since the end of last year and has acquired the name CIB Margarita Salas CSIC. In addition to other content, the publication includes an editorial by the current editor, after eight years in office, on the transfer of the witness to the new editor and an in-depth interview, by way of welcome, to the UMH professor.

As a work plan to be developed during the performance of the editorial management of the SEBBM magazine, Antonio Ferrer highlights the following objectives: to strengthen the quality and projection of the magazine among the partners; promote its dissemination to society as a vehicle for dissemination, information and scientific training to combat populist pseudoscientific messages; and to generate a product of value for the productive sectors of society that facilitates the dissemination of its advances, services and products and, at the same time, contributes to the economic sustainability of the magazine. Likewise, it aims to influence socially and politically to achieve a R + D + i system compatible with the scientific level of researchers.

Ferrer Montiel, also, is coordinator of the Consolidating Network of Excellence in Ionic Channels since 2008, former president of the Society of Biophysics of Spain (2014-2018), and representative of the International Union for Pure and Applied Biophysics (IUPAB) in the Committee National of the International Council for Science (ISC, 2019-).

