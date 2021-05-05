Uma Thurman will have a new show and has already started filming scenes

Uma Thurman is ready to star in a new Thriller on the screen, it is a series for Apple TV called “Suspicion”.

Uma Thurman, the American actress who has won the Golden Globe, has begun filming her leading role in a new series for Apple TV.

During the series, she will play the leading role of a businesswoman who suffers the kidnapping of her son in New York, whose capture is viralized on social networks.

The 51-year-old actress will face moments of action in which she will have to rule out suspects who are in the same luxury hotel where she and her teenage son were at the time of the altercation.

During the filming, Uma will join her talent to that of Kunal Nayyar, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge and Georgina Campbell, to mention some of the actors who are already confirmed in different chapters of “Suspicion”.

This series is the remake of the Israeli series “False flag” with an original script written by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman. On this occasion, Rob Williams will serve as executive producer, while Chris Largo will play the role of director.

The production has been launched after having postponed its recording dates due to Covid-19. For now, Uma is already in Central Park filming some of the scenes in which she wants to find her son without putting him in serious risk.

With no time passing on her face, Uma looked perfectly focused on her role as she walked and made some face time calls in her spare time on set.