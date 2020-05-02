is at the height of Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich in the territory of the goddesses ” of the seventh art. “data-reactid =” 13 “> Her thing with Tarantino is a story full of love but also anger and forgiveness. A relationship of more than 25 years where she was the muse at the mercy of the artist, enjoying from the applause of the world, crowning himself as an icon but also suffering accidents, spit and strangleholds for the camera A muse who, according to Tarantino, “lives up to Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich in the territory of the goddesses” of the seventh art.

Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman at the Cannes Film Festival (Thibault Camus; Gtres)

It was the first movie that Miramax fully funded – the independent studio of Harvey and Bob Weinstein that had just been acquired by Disney – and it was a complete success. Not only was it unanimously applauded by critics, but it reaped 193 million euros ($ 213 million) on a budget of 7.2 € million ($ 8 million) and was the only Oscar nomination that Uma has achieved so far. But for her, Mia’s role was much more than that. That character of the wife of a gangster from Los Angeles is one of the most iconic female characters of the 90s and his dances with John Travolta in a black wig in between are already film history.

Times that she was up to other goddesses like Greta Garbo while filming the two installments of Kill Bill. The murderer Beatrix Kiddo with a thirst for revenge is, without a doubt, her most iconic role, being a character she herself helped create after conceiving the idea together on the set of Pulp Fiction. They had only imagined a bride covered in blood and over the next nine years, the image began to take shape. Filming was the most demanding of his career, lasting nine months and training for three in martial arts, fencing and Japanese. Both installments became a cult classic par excellence, crowning her as a benchmark among the heroines of modern action cinema. “Data-reactid =” 28 “> Settled already in the firmament of the stars, Uma took her time to choose projects and enjoy her personal life with Ethan Hawke, to whom she was married from 1998 to 2005, and her first daughter born in 1998 (also actress Maya Hawke) .Thus, the following decade was lived between successes and failures – how to forget his Batman and Robin Poison Ivy (1997) – until Tarantino catapulted her again. It was in 2003 when the filmmaker told Times that she was up to other goddesses like Greta Garbo while filming the two installments of Kill Bill. The murderer Beatrix Kiddo with a thirst for revenge is, without a doubt, her most iconic role, being a character that she herself helped to create after conceiving the idea together on the set of Pulp Fiction. They had only imagined a bride covered in blood and over the next nine years, the image began to take shape. Filming was the most demanding of his career, lasting nine months and training for three in martial arts, fencing and Japanese. Both installments became a cult classic par excellence, crowning it as a benchmark among the heroines of modern action cinema.

The New York Times. It was her confession: she had been sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, raped by an actor 20 years her senior when she was 16, and endangered by the director himself, in whom she had placed all her trust. “Data-reactid =” 35 “> We met the story in 2018 when she herself made it public in an article during the birth of the #MeToo for The New York Times. It was her confession: she had been sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, raped by an actor 20 years her senior when she was 16, and endangered by the director himself in whom he had placed all his trust.

pushed it ”, than “he tried to force it and expose himself ” e “did all kinds of nasty things. ” and the next day he sent her yellow roses, forcing her to appear again at the hotel, this time with a friend, where she threatened to destroy his career if he did the same to another woman. But the former Hollywood producer continued his sexual predator tactics, currently convicted of rape and awaiting other trials, making Uma claim to feel guilty for those women who fell for him because of the success of the films he produced. With Tarantino, she is one of the reasons why many women entered her room alone. “data-reactid =” 36 “> Despite her initial reluctance to join the #MeToo movement, she finally confessed that she had been harassed by Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel in London in the mid-90s. He confessed that he “pushed her”, that he “tried to force her and expose herself” and “did all sorts of unpleasant things” and the next day he sent her yellow roses forcing her to appear again at the hotel, this time with a friend, where she threatened to destroy his career if he did the same to another woman. But the former Hollywood producer continued his predatory tactics Sexual, currently convicted of rapes and awaiting other trials, making Uma claim to feel guilty for those women who fell for him, given that due to the success with the films he produced with Tarantino, she herself is one of the reasons why the one that many women entered their room alone.

Deadline, admitting that, as the actress explained, they forced her to drive at high speed so that her hair was visible in the wind along a highway that had not been verified in one of the last days of filming in Mexico. Theoretically, he was going to drive the other way along a straight line that Tarantino himself had tested was safe, but a change in the light made them turn the shot at the last moment. The accident caused her to lose the trust she had blindly placed in him and even her then husband, Ethan Hawke, confronted the director for what he had done. “It is the greatest regret of life ” Tarantino said at the time, who was aware that Uma was planning to make a confession in writing and to help her close the page 15 years later, he himself gave her the footage of the accident that Harvey Weinstein had denied him seeing, probably to avoid a lawsuit. Even she is convinced that Weinstein made the vehicle disappear, while Tarantino claims to know nothing because he does not get involved in insurance matters. “Data-reactid =” 39 “> Tarantino acknowledged his fault to Deadline, admitting that as the actress explained, she was forced to drive at high speed to show her hair in the wind along a road that had not been tested on one of the last days of filming in Mexico. In theory, she was going to drive the other way along a line road It was straight that Tarantino himself had proven that it was safe, but a change in the light made them turn the shot at the last moment. The accident caused her to lose the trust she had blindly placed in him and even her husband at the time, Ethan Hawke, He confronted the director for what he had done. “It is the greatest regret in life,” said Tarantino at the time, who was aware that Uma intended to make a confession in writing and to help him. a to close page 15 years later, he himself gave him the footage of the accident that Harvey Weinstein had denied him seeing, probably to avoid a lawsuit. Even she is convinced that Weinstein made the vehicle disappear, while Tarantino claims not to know anything because he is not involved in insurance matters.

Entertainment Weekly He asked if she would work with him again after the incident. And she gave a resounding yes because although they have had their fights, she knows him, she has been collaborating creatively with him for 25 years. “Did we have tragedies? Insurance. But you can’t reduce the legacy with that kind of story. “ “My ability to forgive exists and things happen. The accident was wrong, but I tried to explain that it was the environment around me that hurt me the most ”, He added. “data-reactid =” 41 “> That loss of trust affected the relationship between the two for the next three years, but now it is old water. The director claims to have apologized for what happened and currently she is ready to return to his hands. “If he writes a wonderful paper and we are both at the right time, it would be amazing,” said Uma when Entertainment Weekly asked if she would work with him again after the incident. And she gave a resounding yes because although they have had their fights, she knows him, she has been collaborating creatively with him for 25 years. “Did we have tragedies? Insurance. But you can’t reduce the legacy with that kind of story. ” “My ability to forgive exists and things happen. The accident was wrong, but I tried to explain that it was the environment around me that hurt me the most, “he added.

have talked about the idea of ​​going back to the Bride’s story.“data-reactid =” 43 “> The only thing that stands in the way of another collaboration is the alleged withdrawal plan of Tarantino, who has repeated several times that he plans to leave the film direction when he reaches his tenth feature film. says that Once upon a time in … Hollywood, was the ninth, because there is only one left. Many expect it to be Kill Bill Vol. 3, and as the director confessed in a podcast in mid-2019, the two have talked about the idea of ​​returning to the Bride’s story.