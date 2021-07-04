Uma Thurman felt ridiculous in Kill Bill’s iconic yellow suit, in Tarantino’s words

Although Quentin Tarantino is a director who has divided opinions, we cannot deny that he knows how to tell stories and that he manages to keep them in the minds of the public. Although his work has been identified by playing with the genres of action, crime and a touch of comedy – without forgetting the liters of blood – he has always found the right way to make something stay in the collective imagination, however insignificant it may be. seem.

It can be a dialogue, like the hamburger discussion between Jules and Vincent in Violent Times – 94%, Mr. Rubio’s dance while cutting off a policeman’s ear in Reserve Dogs – 90%, or even Brad Pitt with a lousy Italian in Inglorious Bastards – 88%, but nothing could beat The Bride’s unforgettable yellow suit in Kill Bill: Revenge, Volume 1 – 85%. While these might seem like simple things that may have been lucky enough to be permeated in the minds of the audience, the truth is that Tarantino has the ability to visualize the impact of his projects thanks to the enormous number of films he has seen.

As the cinephile that he is, before being a director, Quentin has always sought to show in all their splendor the references to cinema that marked his life as a spectator, and in the case of Kill bill there is a lot of Game of Death – 75%, although with the premiere of Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood – 94% have been criticized for making a small joke about the iconic Bruce Lee. The most obvious reference to this film is just the yellow suit worn by both protagonists.

But, although that is what stands out the most about the film, besides the fact that it has been recreated many times, in the words of the filmmaker, Uma Thurman was not happy with it, because in addition to hating the suit, she thought that the director was only trying to make her look ridiculous. During an interview with ReelBlend (via .), Tarantino spoke about how much the actress hated her wardrobe.

Uma hated the yellow tracksuit. I hate it. I didn’t understand it. I thought it looked like a lollipop, a banana lollipop. She just wasn’t [conectada] with that. He had virtually no idea who Bruce Lee was. I finally had to show him Game of Death. In a way he got it. Now, since then it has become totally iconic. And he probably doesn’t even remember it, but he said, ‘You’re trying to make me look like a clown!’

Beyond the cinematographic references of the same film, it is very likely that the director had in mind what the color was going to generate, in addition to highlighting the protagonist among the other characters, it was easy for the color to remain in the unconscious from the viewer, in addition to making the blood have even more prominence when the suit was stained. Without a doubt, the characters that have stood out the most in Thurman’s career are this and Mia Wallace.

The difference with Mia is that she wanted to appear more elegant, a middle point between sensuality, elegance and comfort. It is evident that the jump between one character and another would be quite drastic so that they were not related to each other. It is likely that until today no one has thought that the suit was ridiculous as the actress thought back then.