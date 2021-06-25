Um, We Want All of Lululemon’s Yoga Gear This Summer

lululemon

It’s getting hot in here (and out there), so take off all your clothes. Okay, maybe not all of your clothes, but do ditch the pieces that aren’t doing you any favors in the heat. After a long year at home, when we’ve grown attached to versatile loungewear, we’re more inclined than ever to wear clothing that’s practical and comfortable. That may be why we love the idea of ​​living in lululemon’s yoga gear all summer long. The brand’s high-performance classics are made with trademarked fabrics that are lightweight, oh so buttery soft, sweat-wicking (a must-have this season), and come with, get this, four-way stretch.

With these goods, you’ll feel just as comfortable running daily errands as you do contorting yourself into a crow pose (clothes-wise, at least). While we’re not afraid to wear workout gear in public — like, way beyond actual exercise — luluemon’s yoga picks do make the job a little easier. From bike shorts to bramis (aka a bra and cami combo), these items are made to look chic inside and outside the studio. So shop ahead to find the breathable, yogi-approved picks you won’t find us breaking a single sweat in.

1 Align Tank

With bramis quickly becoming a closet staple, this tank is right up our alley. The Align tank is the perfect minimal top you can easily pair with your favorite high-rise jeans after a light yoga session. And if you’re a proud member of the IBTC (itty bitty titty committee) like myself, the built-in shelf bra adds just the right amount of support for A and B cups.

2 Align Short 6 ”

Bless the day we started to re-embrace biker shorts. They’re the perfect yoga-friendly alternative to the hot pants and cotton drawstring shorts we sported back in the day. This high-rise pair is great for low-impact workouts with its stretchy and breathable fabric. Best of all, it features a hidden pocket in the waistband so you can keep your keys on your person hands-free.

3 Energy Bra Long Line Medium Support

Looking for a sports bra you can wear again and again … and again? This long-line bra has 700 5-star reviews with good reason. It’s versatile and comfortable enough to wear all week long (so long as it passes the sniff test). It’s designed for ladies with B to D cups and has removable cups for those who prefer to do without them. Wear it for any medium-impact workouts like your yoga flow class.

4 Align Pant 28 ”

Since we practically live in leggings, we like them to feel as close to a second skin as possible. The Align collection is made with lululemon’s trademarked Nulu fabric that feels about as close to wearing nothing as you can get. These pants even feature a waistband that lies completely flat, so you won’t have to deal with the universally uncomfortable feeling of the elastic digging in.

5 All Yours Crop Tank Top

When it comes to workout clothing, versatility is key. This cotton and Lyocell blend top looks just as good with a midi skirt or jeans as it does with your preferred yoga leggings. Not to mention the relaxed fit may be just the ventilation you need to get through your next brutal hot yoga session.

6 Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25 ”

If you like your leggings to sit a little above the ankle, then consider the high-rise pant with a 25 ”length. They’re just as comfy, feature even more pockets than their longer counterpart, and come in a black colorway that makes them as versatile to style as it gets.

