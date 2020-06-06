The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 caused thousands of people and companies to modify a good part of their hygiene routines to prevent and avoid the spread of the virus.

In that context, in the city of La Plata, about 150 groups -currently in circulation- have a sanitation system via ultraviolet rays.

It is a system endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) who owns a high percentage of effectiveness in destroying viruses of all kinds.

How it is carried out

For your implementation Approved ultraviolet light lamps are required. Its use requires less work and offers faster to the people in charge of carrying out the cleaning tasks.

This ionization system was accepted by the WHO as one of the methods to eliminate viruses and bacteria.

From the municipality from the provincial capital highlighted that this is a pilot program similar to that used by public transportation in New York City.

The platense initiative

Tests in the city of La Plata began after an agreement was reached between the company “Nueve de Julio” and the municipality, in charge of granting the concession.

In the communal office They highlighted that it is the first city in the country to apply this mechanism for the disinfection of transport micros..

In CABA, meanwhile, SAME has been disinfecting the ambulances of its emergency system with UV rays for some time.

CONICET’s research engineer, Carlos Toledo, was in charge of designing the device, which, like a blue robot, is located in the cabins of buses in the provincial capital..

The technical name is Germicidal ultraviolet light radiation (UV-C) lamp. The method is widespread in the health system: it is also used to sterilize hospitals and operating rooms..

In the case of buses, the system can disinfect the entire cabin in 2 to 3 minutes.

The next steps

Bluish rays are a complement to the sanitary protocols used for the total cleaning of the driver’s cabin and the rest of the body.

In the course of this week, the process began in the units of the West lines, 215, 225, 414, 508, 561 and in the Ramales Este 12 and 13.

About costs

The president of Nueve de Julio, Walter Mastropiero, remarked that “the cost of this system” is not significant in operating expenses “.

According to epidemiological studies, the means of passenger transport are one of the main vectors of contact for COVID-19.

In La Plata, the number of passengers transported is 20% in relation to the movement registered prior to quarantine.

In addition to the local lines, four other companies transit the city, making transfers to neighboring municipalities..